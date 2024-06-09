SWAN Capital LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $181.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

