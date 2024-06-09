SWAN Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SWAN Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.1% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93. The company has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.