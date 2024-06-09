Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells $4,575,000.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

