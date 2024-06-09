Symbol (XYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $382,079.95

Symbol (XYM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $118.91 million and approximately $382,079.95 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,343,184,934 coins and its circulating supply is 5,901,151,063 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

