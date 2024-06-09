Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

