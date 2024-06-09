Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 456,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,949,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.45. The company had a trading volume of 423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,630. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average is $550.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

