Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Lifted by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up about 2.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.71% of Synovus Financial worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV remained flat at $37.47 on Friday. 1,189,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.