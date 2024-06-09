Tabor Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.93. 493,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.