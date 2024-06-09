Tabor Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for 2.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $18,944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,218,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.77. 644,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,303. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

