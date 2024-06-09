Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $24,295,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of RH stock traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.51. 611,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day moving average of $274.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

