Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. 1,043,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

