Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.43). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.43), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
