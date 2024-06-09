TD Cowen Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $122.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Illumina stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

