Teca Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 15.2% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $129.98. 737,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

