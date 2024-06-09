Teilinger Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 750,800 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,934,000. NiSource accounts for about 10.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 365,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 334,313 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,746,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

