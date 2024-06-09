Terra Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Terra has a market cap of $436.15 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001224 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000679 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 762,914,814 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
