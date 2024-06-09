The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 748,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

