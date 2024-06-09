The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $124.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ENSG stock opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $88.79 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after buying an additional 61,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

