The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,049,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $12.11 on Friday, hitting $291.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

