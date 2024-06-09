Thematics Asset Management Buys 1,725 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $554.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.13 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average is $540.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.