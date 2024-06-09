Thematics Asset Management Buys 177,207 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,169,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after buying an additional 325,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $89,843,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gentex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,706,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 350,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

