Thematics Asset Management Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

