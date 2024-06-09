Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Varonis Systems worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $50,723,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 668,150 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 30.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 329,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

