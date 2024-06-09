Thematics Asset Management Purchases 3,400 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MSA Safety comprises 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of MSA Safety worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,157. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSA traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $178.36. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

