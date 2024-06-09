Thematics Asset Management Sells 11,955 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.17. 1,548,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

