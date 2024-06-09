TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. 311,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

