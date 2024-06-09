TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. 14,716,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

