TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 505 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.71. The stock has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

