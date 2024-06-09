Toncoin Price Hits $7.11 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.26 billion and $246.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00010201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,646.74 or 0.99994635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00095837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,390,933 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

