Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 838,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

