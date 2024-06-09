Traction Financial Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

PWB opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

