Traction Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

