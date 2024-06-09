Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Red Violet accounts for about 4.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 15.16% of Red Violet worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Violet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Red Violet in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Red Violet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

