Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,217 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Trip.com Group worth $115,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

