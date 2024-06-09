Tsai Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $481.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,941 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

