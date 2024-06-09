Tsai Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $449.79 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

