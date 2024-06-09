Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Tuniu stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

