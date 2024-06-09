Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

