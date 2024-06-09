Tyro Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Immunovant makes up 1.3% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

