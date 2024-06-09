Tyro Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,159,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,284,000. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 8.0% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 44.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 523,398 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

TH stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

