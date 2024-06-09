U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.