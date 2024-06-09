UBS Group Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $16.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Down 5.3 %

UNFI stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 53.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.