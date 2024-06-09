Ultra Price Down 13.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $56.19 million and $916,579.98 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,200.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.68 or 0.00674398 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00081232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011238 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

