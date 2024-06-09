Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $5.89 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $177.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00014109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00115578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008336 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.9579504 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $205,235,114.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

