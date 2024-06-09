Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $199.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLED

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.