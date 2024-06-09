Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $199.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on OLED
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.