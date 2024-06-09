Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

