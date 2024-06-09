Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

