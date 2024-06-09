Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.60% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $205,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 3,227,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

