Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is SWAN Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.57. 253,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,025. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.70. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

