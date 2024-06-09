Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The firm has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $493.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

